Singapore's October private home sales fall 27% on month to 928 units; fewer units launched

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 928 private homes in October, down 27 per cent from the 1,270 units moved in September.

However, at 1,714 units, there were more units launched for sale in September. In comparison, 892 units were released for sale in October, about half that of the previous month.

Meanwhile, the number of units sold in October this year was about 85 per cent higher from the corresponding month a year ago, when 502 unit were sold. Some 218 units were launched for sale in October last year.

Of the 928 units sold last month, 182 units were in the core central region (CCR), while 355 units were in the rest of the central region (RCR). The remaining 391 units were outside the central region (OCR).

The figures - which were released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday based on its survey of licensed housing developers - exclude executive condominium (ECs) units, which are a public-private housing hybrid.

Including ECs, developers moved 955 units last month, reflecting a decrease of about 26 per cent from September’s 1,298 units, but 82 per cent higher than the 525 units sold in October last year.