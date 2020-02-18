You are here

Home > Real Estate

Some Chinese property developers turning to short-term debt as virus hits cashflow

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 4:17 PM

[HONG KONG] Some Chinese property developers are turning to short-term debt for funds as home sales stall due to a spreading coronavirus outbreak, sharply reducing their cash flow.

The switch is in stark contrast to last month, when many developers were able to sell long-tenor notes with maturities of up to 12 years.

Guangzhou-based China Aoyuan Group sold US$188 million of 363-day notes on Monday.

At least four other developers have borrowed debt offshore maturing in less than one year since the Lunar New Year, including Central China Real Estate, whose projects are in Henan province, which borders Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

While notes of less than one year are cheap at the moment and do not require regulatory approval, they expose issuers to higher refinancing risks if markets turn volatile.

SEE ALSO

Cochlear says demand for implants may struggle to pick-up in virus-hit China

"Companies who need to issue these short-term notes are usually in cash crunch, otherwise longer tenors are preferred because then the company will not need to worry about refinancing so soon," said a chief finance officer of a Shanghai-based developer.

He declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Aoyuan said in the prospect that it plans to use the proceeds for offshore debt refinancing and general working capital. Central China, which sold US$300 million of 364-day notes earlier this month, said it would use the proceeds to refinance existing debt.

China's property market, a major economic growth driver, has effectively frozen up as the virus outbreak keeps property showrooms shut and potential buyers are afraid or unable to leave their homes.

But developers expected sales to return to normal soon in less affected cities as more businesses reopen and people are allowed to return to work. They also shrug off any material impact on their earnings for this year because the first quarter has been a traditionally low season.

China Evergrande said on Sunday that nearly 50,000 properties had been sold since the company made a push on online sales three days ago with free refund and a lowest price guarantee.

Developers said looser monetary policy has also helped relax conditions for loans and corporate bonds, and a curb on land purchase restrictions in some cities is also stimulating the industry. But some say will remain cautious in building landbanks this year.

Rating agency Moody's said last week most rated developers have adequate buffers to absorb the impact of the coronavirus, though small and financially weak firms will face higher refinancing risks in the onshore and offshore bond markets because of their weaker access to funding.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Singapore builders seek force majeure advice as coronavirus causes labour crunch

Joo Chiat conservation shophouse put on market with S$4.5m guide price

Cecil Street's IOB Building up for sale at S$217.7m guide price

Boustead Projects halts construction works after Seletar virus case

EHT posts Q4 DPS of 1.179 US cents, 24.4% below IPO forecast

Virus' impact on new home sales expected to be short-term; demand could pick up in H2

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 04:19 PM
Energy & Commodities

British metals tycoon Gupta buys bankrupt steel plant in India

[LONDON] British-based tycoon Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance has bought a bankrupt steel plant in India for US$60...

Feb 18, 2020 04:15 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: Senior employment credit, CPF offset among new measures for those hiring older workers

SINGAPORE will introduce a Senior Worker Support Package comprising four measures, to support enterprises that...

Feb 18, 2020 04:10 PM
Companies & Markets

S&P sees Singtel associate Advanced Info Service losing rating headroom with spectrum win

ADVANCED Info Service's (AIS) rating would face negative pressure if the Singtel Thai associate's operating metrics...

Feb 18, 2020 04:06 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks end lower on worries over economic impact from virus

[SEOUL] South Korean stocks closed 1.5 per cent lower on Tuesday after Apple's revenue warning deepened worries...

Feb 18, 2020 04:04 PM
Consumer

Cochlear says demand for implants may struggle to pick-up in virus-hit China

 [BENGALURU] Australian hearing implant maker Cochlear Ltd said on Tuesday that demand for hearing implants will...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly