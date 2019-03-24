You are here

S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch

Sun, Mar 24, 2019 - 8:16 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

SINGAPORE'S largest condominium Treasure at Tampines sold 272 units at an average S$1,280 per sq ft, after the project launched over the weekend.The close to 650,000 sq ft development, situated on the former Tampines Court site, has 2,203 units in all. Developer Sim Lian released 490 units for sale.

Sim Lian's spokesperson said on Sunday: "We are heartened by sales to date for Treasure at Tampines, which is exceptionally well-located in one of Singapore's fastest-growing regional centres. It gives us the affirmation that projects with good location, great accessibility and competitive pricing will continue to be well-received."

The sale weekend had been brought forward after its preview on the weekend of March 15, which saw close to 7,000 visitors, according to the developer.

Located at Tampines Street 11, the 99-year leasehold development offers one- to five-bedroom units in sizes ranging from 463 sq ft to 1,722 sq ft.

OrangeTee & Tie, ERA and PropNex are the marketing agencies for Treasure at Tampines.

