Surbana Jurong, Malaysia's Help University to set up green design and technology centre

SURBANA Jurong said on Friday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Malaysia's Help University to set up a Green Design and Technology Centre.

The centre, which will be based in Help University’s Subang 2 campus, will offer certificate courses on renewable energies, sustainable urban planning, architecture, engineering and infrastructure. It will also focus on research and development in these fields, and there are plans to offer these courses at undergraduate and postgraduate level, as well as in its international schools, at a later stage.

Wong Heang Fine, group chief executive officer of Surbana Jurong, said: “Our partnership with Help will train a new generation of architects, planners and engineers in sustainability in the built environment, while increasing awareness and capabilities among developers. This will help ensure that more cities of the future are resilient and sustainable."

As part of the MOU, both Help and Surbana Jurong will develop and organise courses on sustainable building design for commercial developers and consultants in Malaysia and the region.

Surbana Jurong is an urban and infrastructure consulting firm, whose parent is state investor Temasek Holdings.