You are here

Home > Real Estate

Sydney's most iconic house isn't joining the property downturn

Thu, Dec 06, 2018 - 11:48 AM

doc732m1afrgysr1ya8b3_doc72qy393335hmh6b6x6.jpg
The roof of the Sydney Opera house can be seen in front of tourists as they climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia. The Sydney Opera House's price-tag has been put at A$6.2 billion (S$6.16 billion), jumping by more than a third in just five years.
REUTERS

[SYDNEY] The Sydney Opera House's price-tag has been put at A$6.2 billion (S$6.16 billion), jumping by more than a third in just five years.

That's Deloitte Access Economics's new estimate of the building's so-called social value, which seeks to quantify a range of benefits from economic return to cultural and iconic status. The upbeat report paints a very different picture to the city's residential property market, where prices are dropping at the fastest rate since the global financial crisis.

"The Opera House is Australia's premier cultural institution and tourism destination," Deloitte said in its ‘Revaluing Our Icon' report Thursday. "It is inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List as a masterpiece of human creative genius and a world-class performing arts center."

Indeed, the property is in a somewhat different league to other Sydney real estate. It spurred just under A$1 billion in tourism expenditure in fiscal 2017 and is estimated to support more than 8,000 full-time equivalent jobs, Deloitte found. Almost nine out of 10 international visitors said the Opera House was a consideration in their decision to visit Sydney.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Danish architect Joern Utzon's design for the building was selected in 1957 after a worldwide competition. The 1.82-hectare (4.5-acre) structure is located on a platform podium for which Utzon found inspiration in the Mayan building culture. It includes five halls with some 5,500 combined seats.

Decades on, the Opera House remains Australia's No. 1 tourist destination. It attracted 10.9 million visitors -- including 2.9 million from overseas -- in fiscal 2017, which is up 46 per cent since 2013, Deloitte said.

Deloitte surveyed 3,000 Australians and 500 international tourists from the US, China, UK and New Zealand for the report, which was commissioned to mark the 45th anniversary of the building's opening.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Brookfield top New York landlord after Forest City deal closes

MND cuts private housing supply for H1 2019 Government Land Sales Programme by about 20%

Flash: MND to release land for 6,475 private residential units (including ECs) in H1 2019

Builders venture abroad for new income streams, to diversify

Outbound real estate capital slightly lower than last year's: C&W

OCBC neutral on residential property, predicts -3% to 2% price change in 2019

Editor's Choice

BT_20181206_ABINNO_3636178.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore sprouts innovation centres

BP_Francis Koh_061218_3.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Real Estate

Builders venture abroad for new income streams, to diversify

BT_20181206_UWDTF6_3636274.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk enters Europe with Din Tai Fung's London flagship

Most Read

1 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
2 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
5 KKR pays up to S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3

Must Read

Dec 6, 2018
Real Estate

MND cuts private housing supply for H1 2019 Government Land Sales Programme by about 20%

BT_20181206_ABINNO_3636178.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore sprouts innovation centres

AK_SGX_0612.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Cityneon, BreadTalk, StarHub, Kimly

IMG_6767 (2).JPG
Dec 6, 2018
Garage

E-scooter sharing startup Neuron Mobility bags S$5 million seed funding

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening