Tesla CEO lists more California homes after vow to sell possessions

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Elon Musk has elaborated on his pledge to sell his properties and most of his possessions, saying that people are increasingly, and wrongly, taking a dim view on the existence of billionaires.
Los Angeles 

TESLA chief executive officer Elon Musk has listed several more of his California properties after announcing in a tweet earlier this month that he planned to sell "almost all physical possessions".

The listings - including a group of four Los Angeles properties with an asking price of US$62.5 million, and a mansion in Hillsborough for which he is seeking US$35 million - appear on Zillow, a real estate website, as for sale by owner.

Earlier this month, he listed two Bel Air homes for a combined US$39.5 million, including one previously owned by the late Hollywood actor Gene Wilder.

Mr Musk, 48, elaborated on his pledge to sell his properties and most of his possessions, telling comedian Joe Rogan last week that people are increasingly, and wrongly, taking a dim view on the existence of billionaires.

"Possessions kind of weigh you down," he said on Mr Rogan's podcast.

Mr Musk, who did not immediately reply to an e-mail seeking comment, has threatened to move Tesla's headquarters to another US state, such as Texas or Nevada, after local officials refused to allow his car manufacturing plant to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 11, he announced on Twitter that Tesla was resuming production against Alameda County rules, and a day later the two sides have appeared to come closer to reaching an agreement.

Mr Musk is also the CEO of Space Exploration Technologies and has a net worth of US$39.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. BLOOMBERG

