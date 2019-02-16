You are here
The tech effect in the real estate market in Singapore
The local office market will see tech occupiers increasingly take up space, in addition to the expanding business and financial service occupiers.
Singapore
I'VE been working in Singapore's commercial real estate market for more than two decades, and while the cityscape has changed over the years, one thing remains consistent: Singapore's constant innovation and reinvention. As the hub for transport and trade in the region, its pro-
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg