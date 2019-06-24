You are here

Home > Real Estate

Three conservation shophouses in Little India up for sale with S$11m reserve price

Mon, Jun 24, 2019 - 11:33 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

27 29 31 Dalhousie Lane .JPG
Three adjoining corner shophouses in the Little India heritage area are up for sale with a reserve price of S$11 million.
PHOTO: CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD

THREE adjoining corner shophouses in the Little India heritage area are up for sale with a reserve price of S$11 million, said its marketing agent Cushman & Wakefield on Monday. 

The properties, with individual land titles, sit on a combined land area of about 3,870 square feet, and has an estimated total floor area of about 7,771 sq ft. The indicative price of S$11 million works out to be about S$1,415 per sq ft (psf) of total floor area. 

The shophouses are situated at the intersection of Dalhousie Lane and Madras Street, within the heritage district of Little India Conservation Area, and zoned for commercial use under the Master Plan 2014. The properties also sit on a site with a 99-year leasehold tenure from November 1993, leaving a balance lease of about 73 years. 

The unit located at 27 Dalhousie Lane is a two-storey shophouse, while the other two units at 29 and 31 Dalhousie Lane respectively, are part two-storey with a mezzanine level. All three units are approved permanently for restaurant use on the first floor, and for office use on the upper floors, Cushman & Wakefield noted. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Upcoming developments in the vicinity include Tekka Place, a new hospitality and retail integrated development slated to open by the end of this year, and the future hotel development at Golden Wall Centre. The properties will also enjoy direct connectivity to Rochor MRT along the Downtown line after Tekka Place has been completed.

Said Shaun Poh, executive director of capital markets at Cushman & Wakefield: "These prized corner assets are strategically positioned, and enjoy superb frontage and close proximity to the Rochor area, while situated within the Little India heritage area. It enjoys the best of both worlds. In addition, it is extremely rare for shophouses to be located so close to an MRT Station.

"The shophouses will likely appeal to discerning investors seeking to reap the potential gains from rental upside, and capital appreciation upon the completion of Tekka Place, and future projects such as the Golden Wall Centre site, and possibly the Sim Lim Square redevelopment upon its successful en-bloc sale."

Subject to approval from the authorities, other possible uses for the shophouses include backpacker's hostels, fitness centres, retail shops, enrichment schools or co-working spaces, added Cushman & Wakefield.

Foreigners are also eligible to purchase the properties and additional buyer's stamp duty is not applicable, the marketing agent added. 

The shophouses will be sold with its existing tenancies, and the sale is conducted via an expression of interest exercise, which will close at 3pm on July 23.

Real Estate

Aussie retirement-home operator Aveo sees annual profit slump, shares fall

Eldorado Resorts said to buy Caesars in US$18b transaction

Getting into the heart of the community

London Latino heartlands struggle for survival

40% of Sky Everton units sold

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers

Editor's Choice

file6ue8ynmp65f4bc4x93a.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

file732oi2gd5nsw7p7dnjc.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

BT_20190624_KRSKY_3816498.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Real Estate

40% of Sky Everton units sold

Most Read

1 Sembcorp Industries issues S$1.5b worth of bonds to extend SembMarine S$2b loan
2 Temasek backs SCI in S$1.5b bond issue to strengthen SembMarine
3 Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers
4 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
5 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file6ue8ynmp65f4bc4x93a.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

file732oi2gd5nsw7p7dnjc.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

Jun 24, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Aspen, Oxley, Hiap Seng, Alpha Energy, Rich Capital

file74nqj1n8g7nyz83f8u8.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
ASEAN Business

Small businesses across Asia-Pacific turning to new funding sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening