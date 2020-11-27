Three executives leave JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group to start family office

THREE executives at JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group left this month to start a family office looking to invest in hotels and real estate, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

The three are David Marriott, who was previously an executive vice-president, Daniel Yip, and Giuliano Esposito, who were both formerly senior vice-presidents. They were from JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group in Asia.

Mr Yip said in a LinkedIn post: "With the world a very different place, opportunity beckons - and I am excited to share that I have joined Giuliano Esposito and David Marriott to start the investment arm of a Singaporean family looking to invest in hotels and real estate."

The trio are now partners at High Street Holdings Singapore as at this month.

According to its LinkedIn profile, High Street Holdings Singapore is a boutique real estate investment and asset management company that sources, develops and asset manages mid-market and institutional-grade assets on behalf of its parent company and private clients.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Marriott said in a LinkedIn post that the family office will be focused on real estate across the Asia-Pacific.

Mr Esposito and Mr Marriott had been with JLL for more than a decade, while Mr Yip was with the firm for around five years.

A JLL spokesperson confirmed on Friday that the trio had left to explore new opportunities, and said: “We wish them well in their future endeavours.”

“Their departure will not impact the JLL Asia Pacific Hotels business strategy and operations,” the spokesperson added.

The Business Times has reached out to High Street Holdings Singapore for comment.