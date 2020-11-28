You are here

Three executives leave JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group to start family office

David Marriott, Daniel Yip and Giuliano Esposito are now partners at High Street Holdings Singapore
Sat, Nov 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Singapore

THREE executives at JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group left this month to start a family office looking to invest in hotels and real estate, their LinkedIn profiles indicated.

The three are David Marriott, who was previously an executive vice-president, Daniel Yip and...

