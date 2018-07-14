You are here
Three families jointly sell Telok Kurau bungalows for S$37.89m
Price works out to unit land rate of S$1,132 psf ppr; buyer Quek Hock Seng Construction can build up to 31 apartments
THREE unrelated families are selling their adjacent bungalows along Lorong H Telok Kurau in District 15 to a developer for S$37.89 million.
The three single-storey bungalows have a combined freehold land area of 24,050 sq ft.
