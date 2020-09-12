Thye Hong family sells Garlick Ave GCB plot

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
A DEAL is said to have been entered into for an old bungalow sitting on 101,550 square feet of freehold land along Garlick Avenue.
The price is above S$90 million, but the precise price and the buyer's identity are not yet known.
Located in the Garlick Avenue Good...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes