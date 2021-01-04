You are here

Home > Real Estate

Tiny apartment sales soar in world's priciest home market

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 12:51 PM

[HONG KONG] In the world's least affordable housing market, one in eight homes sold is a nano apartment, a term widely used to describe tiny homes in Hong Kong.

A record 13 per cent of apartments sold in 2019 were less than 260 square feet, or smaller than two car-parking spaces, according to a report by Liber Research Community released Monday. These tiny units accounted for just 0.2 per cent of total sales in 2010.

Hong Kong's sky-high property prices have made it difficult for the younger generation to get on the housing ladder. The city's property affordability is the worst in the world, topping other housing hot spots like Vancouver, Sydney and Los Angeles.

Developers in recent years have turned to offering smaller homes to buyers so they can afford them. Even though these tiny apartments can still fetch more than HK$5 million (S$850,000), they can barely fit the basic necessities.

Among the 8,550 nano apartments examined by Liber Research between 2010 and 2019, 85 per cent didn't have a separate bedroom, and 70 per cent were lacking a window in the toilet. Almost all had an open kitchen.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Cramped living space has long been a problem in Hong Kong. Low-income earners have resorted to so-called coffin homes that are essentially just a bed space. Some who can't afford residential rents but prefer a larger space live illegally live in industrial buildings or container homes.

Henderson Land Development Co was the biggest seller of nano-apartments, accounting for one-third of sales in the period, the report said.

Even though the city's economy has been under pressure during the pandemic, with unemployment climbing to a 15-year high, the property market remains resilient. Home prices declined just 1 per cent in 2020, data from Centaline show.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Australia home prices end rocky 2020 on recovery track

Singapore private home prices up 2.1% q-o-q in Q4; rise 2.2% for 2020: URA flash estimate

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

LHN to launch Keppel Road mixed-use development by mid-February

Tough 2021 for residential landlords as rent budgets, foreign workforce shrink

Far East Orchard looks to student accommodation to build safe haven

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 4, 2021 12:47 PM
Garage

Foxconn in talks with Chinese EV startup Byton for funding

[TAIPEI] Apple Inc supplier Foxconn Technology Group is in talks to invest in embattled Chinese electric-vehicle...

Jan 4, 2021 12:40 PM
Government & Economy

Training, hiring incentives could be beefed up in Singapore Budget 2021: EY

FUNDING for training, hiring and other staff issues could be boosted with some policy tweaks, according to Budget...

Jan 4, 2021 12:18 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia inflation picks up further in Dec, but stays below central bank target

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's annual inflation rate accelerated for a fourth straight month in December, but remained below...

Jan 4, 2021 12:08 PM
Energy & Commodities

Petronas raises December Malaysian crude official selling price to US$50.66 a barrel

[SINGAPORE] The official selling price of a basket of December-loading Malaysian crude oil grades has been set at US...

Jan 4, 2021 12:03 PM
Stocks

Asia: Hopes for recovery help markets start new year with a pop

[HONG KONG] Optimism about the economic outlook in 2021 helped Asian investors kick off the new year Monday on a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Japan PM says to consider state of emergency for Tokyo area

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

Stocks to watch: CDL, Keppel, StarHub, Metro, ABR, LHN, Sunpower

10 stocks to watch in 2021

Tough 2021 for residential landlords as rent budgets, foreign workforce shrink

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for