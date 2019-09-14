You are here

Home > Real Estate

Trudeau vows tax on foreign property speculators if re-elected Canadian PM

Sat, Sep 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Ottawa

IN an attempt to curb foreign speculation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to tax non-residents who buy properties in the country but do not live in them, as he campaigned on Thursday for reelection.

At a stop in British Columbia, which has seen double-digit annual rises in housing prices over the past decade, the Liberal leader said that most young people "cannot even imagine buying a home right now", which he blamed partly on overseas purchases.

"Owning a house should be a realistic life goal," he told reporters. "It's where you set down roots, where you raise a family, where you grow old. But young people hoping to buy their first home, just like their parents did a generation ago, are facing a tough housing market."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In addition to expanding first-time buyer incentives, Mr Trudeau said if elected to a second term, he would introduce a one per cent annual tax on all residential properties owned by non-resident, non-Canadians.

The tax would be applied on top of similar measures already introduced in the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia to cool red-hot real estate markets in Toronto and Vancouver, where average home prices top C$1 million (S$1.04 million).

Mr Trudeau and others blamed these soaring prices "in part on housing speculation by foreign owners". Record-low interest rates and a housing supply shortage have also contributed to the increases.

"We are sending a message that Canada is not a place for those who wish to speculate in the housing market," Mr Trudeau said. "We are doing this because we want our markets to stay stable and affordable."

Mr Trudeau faces a tough general election on Oct 21, dogged by an ethics scandal that has taken the shine off his golden boy image and left him vulnerable to a sharp challenge from Conservative Andrew Scheer. AFP

Real Estate

Sales of new private homes holding up in August

Muted demand for private residential properties a concern for developers, says Redas president

Ying Li International flags potential discrepancies in financial statements

Rich Capital gets legal demand from partner over Batam project

Ascendas Australia Hotel Trust's purchase of Melbourne apartments axed

CDL takeover offer for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels turns unconditional

Editor's Choice

BT_20190914_NRURA13LSYI_3892451.jpg
Sep 14, 2019
Real Estate

Sales of new private homes holding up in August

Sep 14, 2019
Garage

Temasek's Vertex adds new US$290m fund to back growth-stage tech firms

Sep 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng fends off concerns over rights issue

Must Read

colin-p-13.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Government & Economy

China to exempt pork, soybeans from additional tariffs on US goods

Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Vertex.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Temasek's Vertex adds new US$290m fund to back growth-stage tech firms

BP_Circles_130919_44.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Circles.Life extends reach to Australia through tie-up with Singtel's Optus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly