You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK builders hold on to modest recovery

Tue, Jun 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

BRITAIN'S construction industry in May maintained its modest recovery from a hit during the snowy start to 2018, but worries about Brexit were causing some projects to be put on hold, a survey showed on Monday.

Adding to other signs that Britain's overall economy was picking up after a January-March slump, the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) held at 52.5, unchanged from April's modest growth rate after a sharp contraction in March.

That was above the median forecast of 51.9 in a Reuters poll of economists.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Bank of England is looking for signs that the near-stagnation of Britain's economy in early 2018 was only temporary before it resumes its plan to gradually raise interest rates.

"Activity in May was once again buoyed by some firms still catching up from disruptions caused by the unusually poor weather conditions in March," Sam Teague, an economist at IHS Markit, said.

"A renewed drop in new work hinted that the recovery could prove short-lived," he said.

New order books shrank for the fourth time in five months with companies blaming political and economic uncertainty ahead of Britain's departure from the European Union in March next year. Optimism about growth prospects fell to a seven-month low.

Also worrying for construction firms, higher fuel and steel prices pushed up input costs.

Construction accounts for only around 6 per cent of British economic output.

A PMI survey covering Britain's manufacturers, which was published on Friday, showed growth in the factory sector picked up in May but showed signs of weakness ahead.

The PMI for the much larger services sector is due on Tuesday. REUTERS

Real Estate

Spanish Village put up for collective sale for S$882m

Wee Hur to acquire Sydney property for A$52m

Wyndham pushes for Asia growth with new regional chief

Keppel Land targets to cut carbon emission intensity

112 Affinity at Serangoon units sold over the weekend

Curbing housing frenzy in Vancouver

Editor's Choice

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

Jun 5, 2018
Real Estate

Spanish Village put up for collective sale for S$882m

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek
5 Farrer Road's Spanish Village up for collective sale at S$882m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Qantas considers offering ultra-long-haul routes

BT_20180605_ETGREENEG2_3460856.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Beyond branding: sustainable practices get real for businesses

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening