UK commercial property exchange eyes first five listings this year

IPSX will list the Mailbox office and retail complex in Birmingham in its debut IPO
Sat, Sep 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200905_LIST5_4228712.jpg
IPSX, which received regulatory approval last year, is also aiming this year to list office buildings in Leeds and Manchester, in Northern England, and portfolios of social housing and serviced offices in Britain.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

London

BRITISH commercial property exchange IPSX is hoping to list its first five initial public offerings this year, its managing director Roger Clarke said, giving real estate investors an alternative way to buy into the sector.

The exchange, which describes itself as the world's first regulated exchange for commercial property stocks, will list the Mailbox office and retail complex in Birmingham, central England, in its debut initial public offering (IPO).

The building will be listed as a real estate investment trust (Reit) with a market capitalisation of £115 million (S$208.7 million). The current owner of the property, M7 Real Estate, will retain a 45 per cent stake. Mr Clarke did not give an exact timetable.

Several Reits are already trading on the London Stock Exchange, as well as in other countries such as the United States, but these companies - which enjoy certain tax advantages - typically hold a broad portfolio of brick-and-mortar assets.

CMT, CCT sweeten merger deal for unitholders

IPSX, in contrast, will list Reits comprising shares either in a single building or in "portfolios where there is a degree of commonality", Mr Clarke said. The portfolios could consist of several buildings with the same function, owned by one firm.

The Reit structure is more liquid than open-ended property funds, which have come under scrutiny in Britain after most froze in March as a result of market uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In August, the Financial Conduct Authority proposed that investors in property funds should wait up to six months before they can get their money back, to avoid a stampede for the exit leading to widespread suspensions in rocky markets.

IPSX, which received regulatory approval last year, is also aiming this year to list office buildings in Leeds and Manchester in northern England, and portfolios of social housing and serviced offices in Britain, Mr Clarke said.

Covid-19 delayed IPSX's listing plans from earlier this year, he added. REUTERS

