You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK home-sale expectations dip to 20-year low

Fri, Jan 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

THE gloom gripping the UK housing market deepened last December, with real-estate agents reporting falling prices and optimism at its lowest ebb in almost two decades.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) blamed Brexit uncertainty and a lack of housing supply for the malaise revealed in its latest monthly survey published on Thursday.

Near-term sales expectations fell to their lowest since records began in 1999 and an index of prices slid deeper into negative territory.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The 12-month outlook for sales expectations was slightly more upbeat, suggesting uncertainty surrounding what form of departure the UK will make from the European Union in March is playing a significant role.

"It is hardly a surprise with ongoing uncertainty about the path to Brexit dominating the news agenda, that even allowing for the normal patterns around the Christmas holidays, buyer interest in purchasing property in December was subdued," said RICS chief economist Simon Rubinsohn.

"This is also very clearly reflected in a worsening trend in near-term sales expectations."

The UK-wide figures do mask some regional differences, RICS said. Prices are anticipated to either rise or hold steady across the country, apart from in London and the south-east.

The capital's property market has been particularly badly affected by the uncertainty surrounding Britain's split from its largest trading partner.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's proposed withdrawal agreement was struck down in Parliament this week, leaving the government in disarray.

The turmoil has left agents across the country begging for clarity.

"Please resolve Brexit to restore confidence," implored Christopher Jowett, from Jowett Chartered Surveyors and Estate Agents in Huddersfield.

Kevin Ryan of Carter Jonas in London noted that it was "a quiet December in terms of sales activity", with previously arranged sales "wobbling".

Richard Powell from Ryder & Dutton, said that the continuing Brexit uncertainty is "a real drag" on the property market.

Tom Dogger of B N Investment in London said: "With the chaos of Brexit continuing to dampen confidence and exacerbating falling prices, combined with a weak currency, will the foreign investors return?" BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Singapore asset players find calm in Brexit storm

Forchn plans for second, bigger fund to shop for S-E Asian assets

CDL group GM is Redas new president

Serangoon building back on market at lower price

US homebuilder sentiment gauge rises from 3-year low in January

Saudi Arabia to begin building homes in US$500b futuristic city

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Garage

Insurers tap startup platforms to open new distribution channels

BT_20190117_NBBREXIT_3670878.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

UK currency, stocks hope for the best in May's crushing defeat

BP_SGX_170119_3.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Critical report on Catalist sparks a lively debate

Most Read

1 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
2 Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?
3 Google in talks for 400,000 sq ft space at Alexandra Technopark
4 Expecting big paycheck, a banker is out of a job
5 Global rally lifts SGD bond prices to record high

Must Read

BP_NODX_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.5% in December, confounding rebound expectations

doc73obabpb59u1jr9fhcyd_doc6ue8k92klgoxignz4os.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 17, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Funding for tech tools tops Budget wish list of Singapore firms: SBF poll

Jan 17, 2019
Technology

CenturyLink opens its first S-E Asia security operations centre in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening