You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK homebuilder Berkeley's founder dies, aged 72

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

UK HOMEBUILDER Berkeley Group Holdings announced the death of its founder and chairman Tony Pidgley. He was 72.

Mr Pidgley "started Berkeley by building one house and his vision grew into a FTSE 100 company", chief executive officer Rob Perrins said in a statement on Friday. "He knew he would never retire, so he ensured that his culture was embedded in the company for when this sad day came."

Mr Pidgley left school at 15 and went on to found his own haulage and plant-hire company, his biography on the company's website stated. He sold the business at the age of 19 to Crest Homes and became a director where he learnt the housebuilding industry.

From there he left to found Berkeley in 1976, growing the business to become one of the country's largest housebuilders.

SEE ALSO

Real estate agents return to work as New York City reopens

He made his reputation as a shrewd timer of the property cycle, notably steering the company through the global financial crisis relatively unscathed. He took advantage of that downturn to load the company with cheap land that went on to fuel outsize profits for shareholders over the following decade.

Interim chairman Glyn Barker said that Mr Pidgley created a "unique company", and that under Mr Perrins' leadership, "Tony's values of ambition and quality will ensure the business continues to flourish." BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Forensic accounting probe launched into EHT sponsor Urban Commons

Dasin Retail Trust placement 1.2 times subscribed; purchase price for China malls unchanged

Mount Emily property launched for collective sale by tender

Real estate agents return to work as New York City reopens

Silicon Valley developers bet big on return to offices

Airbnb peeved over home-sharing ban in Amsterdam's old town

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 30, 2020 12:36 AM
Government & Economy

Sovereign funds pile into venture capital investments in 2020

[LONDON] Sovereign wealth funds have participated in US$17 billion of venture capital deals so far this year,...

Jun 30, 2020 12:26 AM
Real Estate

US pending home sales post record gain, exceed all forecasts

[WASHINGTON] Contract signings to purchase previously owned US homes surged in May by the most on record as mortgage...

Jun 30, 2020 12:07 AM
Energy & Commodities

Bankrupt Chesapeake plans to cut drilling further this year

[OKLAHOMA CITY] Bankrupt US shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy on Monday laid out its long-term plans and detailed...

Jun 29, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore central bank working with police investigating Wirecard

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's central bank is working with the city state's police to scrutinise collapsed German payments...

Jun 29, 2020 11:07 PM
Companies & Markets

The Hour Glass Group clocks best performance with S$76.2m in earnings for FY2020

LUXURY watch retailer The Hour Glass Group has clocked its best performance to date, having reported earnings of S$...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.