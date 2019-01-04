UK house prices rise at slowest pace in nearly 6 years: Nationwide

British house prices rose at their slowest annual pace in nearly six years in December and fell unexpectedly in monthly terms, mortgage lender Nationwide said, in the latest sign of a housing market slowdown since the Brexit vote in 2016.

[LONDON] British house prices rose at their slowest annual pace in nearly six years in December and fell unexpectedly in monthly terms, mortgage lender Nationwide said, in the latest sign of a housing market slowdown since the Brexit vote in 2016.

Annual house price growth slowed to 0.5 per cent, Nationwide said on Friday, compared with a rise of 1.9 per cent in November and weaker than a median forecast of 1.5 per cent in a Reuters poll of economists.

In monthly terms, prices fell by 0.7 percent, against a poll forecast of 0.1 per cent.

REUTERS