You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK retail property values may be slashed, Sunday Times says

Mon, Jan 21, 2019 - 12:23 PM

AK_ukmall_2101.jpg
Values of UK shopping centers and high street stores could be reduced significantly after property agents were told to reflect the seismic changes sweeping the retail industry, the Sunday Times reported.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Values of UK shopping centers and high street stores could be reduced significantly after property agents were told to reflect the seismic changes sweeping the retail industry, the Sunday Times reported.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors told valuers to be "aware of the potential for significant changes in value" in retail properties, the newspaper reported, without saying where it got the information. RICS also instructed agents to use the widest amount of information to factor in huge changes in shopping patterns, and valuers should take analysis and commentary into account as well as deal prices, the paper said.

Last month's instruction from RICS could lead to bigger asset value declines for retail landlords such as Hammerson Plc, Intu Properties Plc, British Land Co. and Land Securities Group Plc, the Sunday Times said.

UK retailers posted the worst Christmas since 2008 amid the rise of online shopping and increasing concerns about Brexit. More than 20 retail chains instructed accountancy firm Deloitte LLP in the past two months to assess whether they're able to restructure their debt, the Sunday Times reported last week. Billionaire Philip Green has started a "radical review" of Arcadia and may close scores of shops, according to the Telegraph.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

HMV Group Plc has become one of the latest chains to file for insolvency, House of Fraser Ltd. was rescued by Mike Ashley and New Look Retail Group Ltd. recently joined a long list of retailers seeking debt relief. One option for those considering a restructuring is to use company voluntary arrangements, which allow businesses to get more favorable property rental agreements and shut certain stores before their leases expire. Chains such as Marks & Spencer Group Plc are shuttering stores.

Hammerson shares fell 40 per cent last year and Intu dropped 55 per cent, and Hammerson in April withdrew its offer to buy Intu. The U.K. is heading for a property crash with average shopping mall values set to drop by 30 per cent as yields rise and income falls, Jefferies forecast earlier this month.

 

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Ascott's lodging portfolio crosses 100,000 units globally with bumper signing of deals

UK house prices make weakest start to year since 2012

CEO of Frasers Centrepoint Trust manager Chew Tuan Chiong to retire in 2019

Henry Sy, the Philippines’ richest man and a shopping mall tycoon, dies at 94

Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong

2019's first home launches sell over 30% of units

Editor's Choice

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_NSFOODP217IQB_3673555.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

Food delivery pioneer foodpanda says it's no endangered species

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

Most Read

1 Hyflux warns perp, pref holders they will lose everything in liquidation
2 Be prepared to 'get nothing' in liquidation, Hyflux warns perp, pref holders
3 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
4 The man who sold Thai Express returns
5 Coal price rally firing up SGX-listed miners

Must Read

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore finance minister says 2019 Budget to focus on education, healthcare, security and defence

file6w4dxe3cj15tmg97l5b.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singaporeans' inflation expectations stand pat at end-2018: poll

Jan 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, MMP Resources, Rich Capital, FSL Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening