You are here

Home > Real Estate

URA, HDB release sale sites at Tengah, Ang Mo Kio

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 12:08 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBTT

AMK_URA.JPG
The Ang Mo Kio land parcel which is estimated to yield 370 units, has a site area of about 12,679 sq m, and a maximum gross floor area of 31,699 sq m.
PHOTO: URA

Tengah_HDB.JPG
The Tengah plot has a site area of about 22,020 sq m and a maximum GFA of 61,659 sq m.
PHOTO: HDB

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the Housing & Development Board (HDB) on Thursday released two residential sites under the second half of the 2020 government land sales programme.

The URA site at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and the HDB executive condominium site at Tengah Garden Walk were launched for sale under the confirmed list.

Confirmed list sites are launched according to schedule regardless of demand, while a site on the reserve list is put up for tender when a developer makes an offer acceptable to the government.

Taken together, the two sites with a lease period of 99 years each, can yield about 985 residential units, though the actual number of dwelling units provided by the developer may vary, URA and HDB said in a press statement.

The Ang Mo Kio land parcel which is estimated to yield 370 units, has a site area of about 12,679 square metres (sq m), and a maximum gross floor area (GFA) of 31,699 sq m. The maximum building height is four storeys in the low-rise zone and 103 metres Singapore height datum (SHD) in the high-rise zone.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Meanwhile, the Tengah plot has a site area of about 22,020 sq m and a maximum GFA of 61,659 sq m. It is expected to yield 615 executive condominium units, and has a maximum building height of 60 metres SHD.

In view of the current Covid-19 situation, URA and HDB will offer a longer tender period of six months to provide developers with additional time for their assessment.

Tender for the two land parcels will close at noon on May 25, 2021.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Lendlease targets absolute-zero carbon emissions by 2040

Move over, Paris and Milan: Luxury brands pivot to Asia-Pacific as China splurges

SoftBank-backed US property brokerage Compass taps banks for IPO

Ikea investment arm in talks to buy prime retail property in big European cities

Allianz-linked entity moves to buy stake in OUE Bayfront

SPH Reit to maintain its acquisition approach

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 12:19 PM
Government & Economy

Over 2,400 US Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, a six-month high: Johns Hopkins

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Wednesday registered more than 2,400 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours, according...

Nov 26, 2020 12:06 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold gains as weak US jobs data, virus worries dim recovery hopes

[BENGALURU] Gold prices rose on Thursday as grim US jobs data and worries over surging Covid-19 cases worldwide cast...

Nov 26, 2020 12:02 PM
Technology

Telecom major Telstra to pay A$50m fine for mis-selling to indigenous customers

[BENGALURU] Australia's biggest telecom firm Telstra said on Thursday it had agreed to pay a A$50 million (S$49.3...

Nov 26, 2020 11:49 AM
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income adds Covid-19 insurance coverage for overseas travel

NTUC Income customers who buy its travel insurance will now receive Covid-19 coverage as well, for medical-related...

Nov 26, 2020 11:41 AM
Consumer

Nintendo adds Sharp as assembler of popular Switch console: sources

[TOKYO] Nintendo has added Sharp as an assembler of its Switch console, according to people directly involved in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: DBS, ThaiBev, Top Glove, SPH Reit, Dasin Retail Trust

Negative bond yield arrives in Singapore with UOB's 1b-euro issue

Singapore shares decline as global rally cools; STI opens 0.6% lower

Malaysia proposes changes to KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project, Singapore remains committed to fulfilling obligations: MOT

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for