URA orders more detailed survey on Airbnb-type home rentals
Study to complement feedback from public, stakeholders' meetings
Singapore
THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has commissioned a "more detailed survey" of Singaporeans' views on short-term accommodation, after a public consultation earlier this year yielded mixed results.
The survey, to be conducted by a research firm, will complement
