You are here

Home > Real Estate

US construction spending posts biggest drop in seven months amid slump in private projects

Sat, Aug 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Washington

US construction spending fell by the most in seven months in June as investment in private construction projects tumbled to a more than 18-month low.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday that construction spending dropped 1.3 per cent, the biggest decline since last November.

Data for May was revised up to show construction outlays falling 0.5 per cent, instead of decreasing 0.8 per cent as previously reported.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending rising 0.3 per cent in June. Construction spending fell 2.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis in June.

Spending on private construction projects dropped 0.4 per cent in June to US$962.9 billion, the lowest level since October 2017. That followed a 0.3 per cent decline in the prior month.

Investment in private residential projects fell 0.5 per cent in June after being unchanged in May.

Homebuilding has remained weak even as mortgage rates have dropped sharply from last year's high levels. Spending on residential construction has contracted for six straight quarters, the longest such stretch since the Great Recession.

Spending on private non-residential structures, which includes manufacturing and power plants, fell 0.3 per cent in June after decreasing 0.6 per cent in the previous month. Private non-residential investment has now declined for three straight months.

Investment in non-residential construction fell at its steepest pace in more than three years in the second quarter, helping to hold back economic growth to a 2.1 per cent annualised rate.

The US economy grew at a 3.1 per cent pace in the first quarter.

In June, investment in public construction projects tumbled 3.7 per cent, the largest drop since March 2002, after decreasing 1.2 per cent in May.

Spending on state and local government construction projects fell 4.1 per cent, also the biggest decline since March 2002. That followed a 0.9 per cent decrease in May.

Outlays on federal government construction projects rebounded 2.6 per cent in June after plunging 5.6 per cent in the prior month. REUTERS

Real Estate

Belmont Road GCB relaunched for sale at lower guide price

Singapore Reits could see more growth on likely change to debt limit

Nouvel 18's like exclusive honey to China bees

Reits (August 3-4, 2019)

Chip Eng Seng to develop latest Adelaide site as Hyatt Regency hotel

Belmont Road GCB up for sale again with lower S$40.8m guide price

Editor's Choice

BP_REIT_020819_1.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reits, trusts improve governance, but some lapses draw regulator's ire

BT_20190802_KEITH_3852283.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

STB chief aims to grow, anchor Mice events for the long haul

nz_nainesh_020819.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Affirma Capital eyes Singapore buyout opportunities

Must Read

nz_honestbee_020844.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee seeks court protection for over US$180m of debt; lays off 38 staff

doc76hizvjfzyqayz9s4oe_doc75cur1v6c47qdbow92t.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_ocbc_020829.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC profit for Q2 up 1% to S$1.2b; H1 dividend raised to 25 S cents per share

nz_uob_020824.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB Q2 profit up 8% to S$1.17b, raises interim dividend to 55 S cents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly