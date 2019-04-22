You are here

Home > Real Estate

US existing home sales fall more than expected in March

Mon, Apr 22, 2019 - 10:19 PM

file73vrtf48b6s1ijz50kln.jpg
US home sales fell more than expected in March, pointing to continued weakness in the housing market despite declining mortgage rates and slowing house price gains.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] US home sales fell more than expected in March, pointing to continued weakness in the housing market despite declining mortgage rates and slowing house price gains.

The National Association of Realtors said on Monday existing home sales dropped 4.9 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.21 million units last month. February's sales pace was revised down to 5.48 million units from the previously reported 5.51 million units.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast existing home sales would fall 3.8 per cent to a rate of 5.30 million units last month. Existing home sales, which make up about 90 per cent of US home sales, declined 5.4 per cent from a year ago. That was the 13th straight year-on-year decrease in home sales.

Falling mortgage rates, strengthening wage growth and slowing house price inflation have improved affordability, but housing supply remains tight, especially at the lower end of the market as land and labour shortages are making it difficult for builders to ramp up construction in this market segment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has dropped from a peak of about 4.94 per cent in November to around 4.12 per cent, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac. Wage growth is also strengthening.

A survey last week showed that while builders reported strong demand for new homes in April, they also complained about "affordability concerns stemming from a chronic shortage of construction workers and buildable lots."

Last month, existing home sales fell in all four regions. There were 1.68 million previously owned homes on the market in March, up from 1.63 million in February. At March's sales pace, it would take 3.9 months to exhaust the current inventory, up from 3.6 months in February.

A six-to-seven-month supply is viewed as a healthy balance between supply and demand. The median existing house price increased 3.8 per cent from a year ago to US$259,400 in March.

The Commerce Department reported last Friday that housing starts dropped to a rate of 1.139 million units in March, the lowest level since May 2017.

That was the second straight monthly drop in homebuilding and pushed starts substantially below the 1.5 million to 1.6 million units per month range that realtors estimate is needed to alleviate the shortage. 

REUTERS

nnnn

Real Estate

Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m

PODCAST: Top myths to dispel for HDB sellers and buyers (Money Hacks, Ep 40)

GuocoLand to debut flexible leasing concept at Guoco Midtown on Beach Road

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m

CapitaLand's first closing of discretionary property equity fund raises US$391.3m

Croesus Retail Trust unit sells stake in Japan mall for 20.8b yen

Editor's Choice

BT_20190422_LSFX_3759546.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

BT_20190422_SPNEWCAMPUS_3759594.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

NewCampus draws learners back to the classroom

BT_20190422_TSGLIFE22_3759609.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks

Most Read

1 Will Jewel be Changi's game-changer?
2 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
3 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
4 SM Investments to sue Hyflux for alleged breach of agreement
5 Singapore hotels don't kid around when it comes to family vacations

Must Read

Chinatown Point.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m

doc7513oj9dogkemnsul6g_doc6uehutmw2ifc7kx47qu.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Guoco Midtown.png
Apr 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand to debut flexible leasing concept at Guoco Midtown on Beach Road

doc7514fpebgyrcp5eebw2_doc742qp159uqg14hssvjjq.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Transport

Ofo loses bicycle-sharing licence in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening