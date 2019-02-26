You are here

Home > Real Estate

US home construction plunges in December

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 11:26 PM

doc748ze0h90d12xt59y_doc73vxdmee2nq6wttsgj5.jpg
Construction of new homes unexpectedly nosedived across the United States in December, hitting its lowest level in more than two years, government data showed Tuesday.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] Construction of new homes unexpectedly nosedived across the United States in December, hitting its lowest level in more than two years, government data showed Tuesday.

The Commerce Department data, which were delayed due to the December-January government shutdown, coincided with a sharp drop on Wall Street which economists say could have slowed investment in some sectors.

Despite the slowdown in construction, the numbers in the data on permits also pointed to a possible rebound in the construction of apartments, a volatile category.

Total housing starts fell 11.2 per cent to an annual rate of 1.08 million, seasonally adjusted, well below what economists had been expecting and the lowest point since September of 2016, according to the Commerce Department.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Starts for single-family homes fell for the fourth straight month.

The number of construction permits issued - a sign of construction in the pipeline - also rose higher than expected to an annual rate of 1.33 million, driven by a sudden jump in building permits for apartments.

Weakness in the housing sector last year prompted concerns for US economic growth in the near term but analysts say demand is expected to recover this year as mortgage prices fall.

The December numbers were also mostly within broad margins of error and officials warn trends may take as much as six months to appear.

Nevertheless, Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics wrote Tuesday the December numbers were "grim" but were unlikely to deteriorate further.

Wall Street's rout in December "clearly scared homebuilders, so the rebound in the market this year ought to be followed by a rebound in construction activity over the next couple of months."

AFP

Real Estate

UOL full-year net profit slips 51% on one-off gain in previous year

Little India heritage site valued at some S$70.6m goes up for tender

JTC launches tender of Tampines North industrial site

How Hong Kong's property slump could clobber the economy

Oxford Road's Kentish Green, District 9's St Thomas Ville try for collective sales again

Co-living company Hmlet expanding into Sydney, Australia

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

BP_starhub_260219_5.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
3 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
4 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite
5 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices

Must Read

BP_SGfactory_260219_86.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output shrinks 3.1% in January, first drop in a year

doc748ur1c6ehcs6a8ror5_doc6xsgrprajtuj850r5nz.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

green1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Oxford Road's Kentish Green, District 9's St Thomas Ville try for collective sales again

Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Little India heritage site valued at some S$70.6m goes up for tender

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening