You are here

Home > Real Estate

US home prices ease in sign pandemic rally may cool this year

Rates for 30-year loans, below 3 per cent since July, unlikely to fall significantly lower
Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Washington

THE pandemic housing market rally, a bright spot for the US economy, may already have peaked as the growth in home prices starts to slow.

The asking price for a typical single-family home jumped 13.8 per cent last December from a year earlier, according to an index from Haus, an investment platform for homebuyers. That was down from a peak of 16.5 per cent growth in late July.

"The rate of growth was unsustainable," said Ralph McLaughlin, chief economist at Haus.

The Covid-19 pandemic, after causing buyers to pause when lockdowns began in March, fuelled a buying frenzy in 2020. Borrowing costs fell to record lows and Americans decided to upgrade to bigger homes in the suburbs or follow their dreams to mountain towns out West. But in the new year, real estate analysts are watching for a slowdown.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Rates for 30-year loans, below 3 per cent since July, are unlikely to fall significantly from here. And with homes to buy in short supply, buyers will inevitably be squeezed out of the market.

The Common Haus Price Index, designed to be a leading indicator, uses asking prices rather than closed sales to measure the value of a typical US home. It includes eight weeks of data, though it weighs the most recent week most heavily.

Allentown, Pennsylvania, showed a 25 per cent jump last week, followed by Austin, Texas, with a 21 per cent increase.

The New York suburbs on Long Island have been red hot, with a rush of buyers trying to escape the city. But there are signs that market is cooling off. Asking prices fell 2.4 per cent last week, the biggest annual drop among the 100 largest metropolitan areas, according to Haus. They fell 1 per cent in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, the only other decline.

Long Island broker Albert Pantino noticed a pullback around the holidays in November that continued as Covid-19 cases surged. But the market now seems to be heating up again, he said.

"The industry was rocking and rolling until Thanksgiving and it went sideways between Thanksgiving and the first of the year," Mr Pantino said. "But as long as you have low interest rates and low inventory, that's your chemistry for a hot sellers' market. That has not changed." BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Wave of regional buyers expected to land on Sentosa Cove

Despite pandemic, total 2020 new home sales may match 2019's

China parties lead foreign buyers of Sentosa Cove villas

Conservation shophouses in Tanjong Pagar and Outram Park up for sale

HDB rolls out one-stop portal that lists new flats up for sale

San Francisco office vacancy rate eclipses 2008 financial-crisis high: Cushman

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 12:28 AM
Government & Economy

Worker from India with Covid-19 is first dormitory case in Singapore since Dec 15

[SINGAPORE] The lone locally transmitted coronavirus case reported on Wednesday (Jan 13) was from a workers'...

Jan 14, 2021 12:22 AM
Consumer

Intel CEO Bob Swan replaced by VMWare's Pat Gelsinger

[SANTA CLARA] Intel Corp chief executive officer Bob Swan is stepping down Feb 15 and will be replaced by the head...

Jan 14, 2021 12:18 AM
Government & Economy

Europe extends and tightens lockdowns

[ZURICH] Governments across Europe announced tighter and longer coronavirus lockdowns and curbs on Wednesday amid...

Jan 14, 2021 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

Google to pause all political ads from Jan 14

[NEW YORK] Alphabet's Google will pause political ads on all of its platforms starting Jan 14, following last week's...

Jan 13, 2021 11:51 PM
Government & Economy

Driving sustainability, helping needy among top concerns at pre-Budget dialogue

[SINGAPORE] The need for Singapore to focus on environmental and sustainability initiatives, while looking after the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RHB Investment Bank CEO set to join billionaire Kuok's group

Sea acquires Indonesian bank to gain foothold in financial tech

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

Analysts expect Malaysia's MCO to be extended

China sees biggest Covid-19 spike in over five months, four cities in lockdown

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for