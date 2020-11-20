You are here

Home > Real Estate

US housing starts beat expectations; building permits flat

Housing starts rise 4.9%, sustained by record-low mortgage rates
Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201120_HOUSING20_4334429.jpg
Companies are giving employees greater flexibility to work from home, leading to a migration from city centres to suburbs and other low-density areas, which is helping to underpin demand for housing.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Washington

US HOMEBUILDING increased more than expected in October, suggesting the housing market continues to be sustained by record-low mortgage rates, even as the economic recovery shows signs of strain amid a resurgence in new Covid-19 infections.

The report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday followed on the heels of data on Tuesday, showing the smallest gain in retail sales in October since the recovery from the pandemic started in May. The economy is slowing as the boost from fiscal stimulus diminishes.

Housing starts rose 4.9 per cent to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.530 million units last month. Data for September was revised up to a pace of 1.459 million units from the previously reported 1.415 million.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that starts would rise to a rate of 1.460 million units in October.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Groundbreaking activity increased in the west, south and the mid-west, but fell in the north-east. Homebuilding surged 14.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Single-family homebuilding - the largest share of the housing market - raced 6.4 per cent to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.179 million units last month, the highest level since April 2007. Starts for the volatile multi-family segment were unchanged at a pace of 351,000 units.

The housing market has largely shrugged off a weak labour market, which has left more than 20 million Americans on unemployment benefits. The coronavirus-induced recession, which started in February, has disproportionately affected lower-wage earners.

Companies are giving employees greater flexibility to work from home, leading to a migration from city centres to suburbs and other low-density areas, which is helping to underpin demand for housing.

Daily Covid-19 cases are exceeding 100,000 in the US, forcing some authorities to impose new restrictions on businesses. There are fears that the resulting weakness in demand could unleash a fresh wave of layoffs that could reverberate across the economy and slow the housing market's run.

For now, builders are taking advantage of the strong demand, lean inventories and low mortgage rates to ramp-up construction. A survey on Tuesday showed confidence among single-family homebuilders rose to an all-time high in November.

But builders said "lot and material availability is holding back some building activity". The 30-year fixed mortgage rate is around an average of 2.84 per cent, showed data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac.

Permits for future homebuilding were unchanged at a rate of 1.545 million units in October. Single-family building permits climbed 0.6 per cent to a rate of 1.120 million units last month. Building permits for multi-family housing projects fell 1.6 per cent to a rate of 425,000 units. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Reits must address issues related to independent directors, overseas assets: SGX RegCo

Bukit Sembawang Estates' acting CEO resigns

Far East Hospitality positions itself for the long haul as it expands footprint

S. Korea to convert buildings into apartments to tackle rental home shortages

Guillemard site sold for S$93m in year's biggest private residential deal

Covid-19 ravaging long-term care centres at fastest pace since May

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 20, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

Alibaba Pictures Group H1 net loss narrows to 162.1m yuan

ALIBABA Pictures Group's net loss narrowed to 162.1 million yuan (S$33.1 million) for the half-year ended Sept 30,...

Nov 20, 2020 12:25 AM
Banking & Finance

DBS applies to wind up Novena Global Healthcare founded by Loh cousins

[SINGAPORE] DBS Bank has applied to the High Court to wind up Novena Global Healthcare Pte, which is believed to...

Nov 20, 2020 12:17 AM
Real Estate

China property site KE raises US$2.1b in share sale

[BEIJING] Chinese online real estate platform KE Holdings raised US$2.1 billion after pricing a sale of new stock...

Nov 20, 2020 12:10 AM
Real Estate

US existing home sales rise for fifth straight month

[WASHINGTON] US home sales increased for a fifth straight month in October, but record-high house prices because of...

Nov 19, 2020 11:47 PM
Banking & Finance

Former Wirecard boss Braun stonewalls German lawmakers' inquiry

[BERLIN] Wirecard's former boss stonewalled questions from lawmakers on Thursday when he was temporarily released...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CDL, CDLHT, Starburst, Delfi, Centurion, SPH Reit, Aspen, DBS

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

CDL's near-term performance depends on Kweks resolving differences amicably

UBS becomes first major European bank to pay out full 2019 dividend

Bukit Sembawang acting CEO resigns for personal reasons

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for