You are here

Home > Real Estate

US mortgage applications drop further despite falling rates

Fri, Feb 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190215_HOME_3696741.jpg
Home borrowing costs have fallen in step with lower US bond yields as investors have piled into Treasuries in a safe-haven move prompted by concerns about slowing global growth and trade conflicts between China and the United States
. PHOTO: AFP

New York

US MORTGAGE applications declined for a fourth consecutive week even as some home borrowing costs fell to their lowest levels in more than 11 months, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said on Wednesday.

The Washington-based industry group's seasonally-adjusted index on borrower requests to lenders for a loan to buy a home and to refinance one decreased 3.7 per cent to 364.8 in the week ended Feb 8. This was the weakest reading in a month.

"Application activity fell last week - even with rates decreasing - as renewed uncertainty about the domestic and global economy likely held potential homebuyers off the market," Joel Kan, MBA's associate vice-president of industry surveys and forecasts, said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Home borrowing costs have fallen in step with lower US bond yields as investors have piled into Treasuries in a safe-haven move prompted by concerns about slowing global growth and trade conflicts between China and the United States.

The average interest rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with loan balances of US$484,350 or less, fell to 4.65 per cent, the lowest level since the week of March 2, 2018. A week ago, "conforming" 30-year mortgage rates averaged, 4.69 per cent.

Other mortgage rates MBA tracks were 2 basis points to 7 basis points lower than a week earlier.

MBA's seasonally adjusted index on purchase loan applications, which is seen as a proxy on future housing activity, declined 6.1 per cent to 237.7 last week, the lowest level since the end of 2018.

"Despite the recent decline in applications, we still expect that the continued strength of the job market and lower rates will support more purchase activity in the coming months," Mr Kan said.

MBA's seasonally-adjusted barometer on mortgage refinancing dipped 0.1 per cent to 1,052.4 in the latest week. The refinance share of total mortgage applications grew to 43.2 per cent from 41.6 per cent the week before. REUTERS

Real Estate

RB Capital said to be in exclusive due diligence on Andaz hotel at Duo

First Sponsor Q4 profit up 36.5% to S$58m

External risks remain key threat to developed Asia-Pacific economies

Manhattan landlords shrink freebies, raise rents as demand grows

Carpenter preserves old Shanghai, one nail at a time

IHG buys Six Senses Hotels business for US$300m

Editor's Choice

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

file6zc5drg8eufud6cjlv.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore household per capita income slows in 2018

Most Read

1 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
2 Raffles Education sinks deeper into the red with S$15.2m Q2 loss
3 S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018
4 Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost
5 How a 27-year-old CEO built a near US$1b fashion startup in South-east Asia

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB expects Singapore to attract S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investment in 2019

file70ke1xzufisd8rbsiiy.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_singtel_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q3 profit down 14.2% to S$822.8m

Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering in joint venture with DSO for satellite analytics, new space technologies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening