You are here

Home > Real Estate

US new home sales fall more than expected in January

Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 10:33 PM

file73v6acbznaw1gkusgchm.jpg
Sales of new US single-family homes fell more than expected in January, suggesting the housing market weakness persisted early in the first quarter, despite a moderation in mortgage rates.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] Sales of new US single-family homes fell more than expected in January, suggesting the housing market weakness persisted early in the first quarter, despite a moderation in mortgage rates.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday new home sales declined 6.9 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 607,000 units. December's sales pace was revised higher to 652,000 units from the previously reported 621,000 units.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales, which account for about 11 per cent of housing market sales, slipping 0.6 per cent to a pace of 620,000 units in January.

New home sales are drawn from permits and tend to be volatile on a month-to-month basis. They fell 4.1 per cent from a year ago. Affordability remains a challenge, especially at the lower end of the market, even as mortgage rates have dropped to last year's highs and house price inflation has slowed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Expensive lumber as well as land and labor shortages continue to constrain builders.

Economists expect the housing market, which hit a soft patch last year, to remain sluggish through the first half of 2019. Investment in homebuilding contracted 0.2 per cent in 2018, the weakest performance since 2010.

The release of the January new home sales report was delayed by a 35-day partial shutdown of the federal government that ended on Jan 25. February's new home sales report, which was scheduled for release on March 25, will now be published on March 29.

REUTERS

Real Estate

PropNex proposes to authorities a revision of cooling measures

Co-living company Hmlet partners BS Shenton to lease Lumiere condominium units

Sim Lian to open mega Treasure At Tampines condo for preview on March 15

Qatar Cabinet approves foreigner property rule

Claremont Hotel back on market with lower asking price

'Beehive' housing opens in Barcelona on the sly

Editor's Choice

BP_ChinaUS_140319_2.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China-US trade war biggest wildcard for Singapore economy

BP_Brexit_140319_1.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades

Must Read

teehai.png
Mar 14, 2019
SME

Tee Hai Chem sells 51% stake to German giant Brenntag as it teams up to go global

teehai.png
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Retrenchment_140319_55.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments fall to 7-year low in 2018, employment growth highest since 2014: MOM

Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust to raise S$450m through placement, preferential offer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening