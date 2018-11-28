You are here

Home > Real Estate

US new home sales plunge in October, lowest since March 2016

Wed, Nov 28, 2018 - 11:46 PM

doc72yr1vs7m3aoa03n225_doc72uo9gmkjtfynwob6ra.jpg
US new home sales plunged in October, falling to the lowest level since March 2016 with declines in every region of the country, the government reported Wednesday.
Bloomberg

[WASHINGTON] US new home sales plunged in October, falling to the lowest level since March 2016 with declines in every region of the country, the government reported Wednesday.

While the hurricane-ravaged South saw a big decline, the weakness was most pronounced in the Northeast and Midwest which saw double-digit drops, according to the Commerce Department data.

Sales of new single-family homes fell just under nine percent compared to September, sinking to an annual rate of 544,000, seasonally adjusted.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

TTJ Holdings unit acquires industrial building and machinery for wood pellet business

Ascendas Hospitality Trust to acquire Ibis Ambassador Seoul for 77.5b won

Singapore completed condo, private apartment prices fall 0.6% in October from September: NUS index

Beauty World Plaza owners launch redevelopment tender with S$165m reserve price

Row of apartments along Phoenix Road to be put up for collective sale for S$42m

Corporate digest

Editor's Choice

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

BT_20181128_MRHIP28_3629101.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P rides hype of possible share deal

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
4 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
5 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended

Must Read

compact.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore needs new social compact to help 'the slow keep pace with the fast': Chan Chun Sing

compact.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc72yngk3mvgkehacags5_doc71vlnio24qatxakg2mx.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Transport

Go-Jek said to enter Singapore this week in challenge to Grab

Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's top jobs in demand for 2019 to be analytics, data-driven: Robert Walters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening