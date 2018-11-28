US new home sales plunge in October, lowest since March 2016

US new home sales plunged in October, falling to the lowest level since March 2016 with declines in every region of the country, the government reported Wednesday.

While the hurricane-ravaged South saw a big decline, the weakness was most pronounced in the Northeast and Midwest which saw double-digit drops, according to the Commerce Department data.

Sales of new single-family homes fell just under nine percent compared to September, sinking to an annual rate of 544,000, seasonally adjusted.

