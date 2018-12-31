You are here

US pending home sales post surprise drop as market struggles

CONTRACT signings to purchase previously owned US homes unexpectedly fell for a second month in November, offering yet another sign that the housing market is struggling.

The index of pending home sales decreased 0.7 per cent, according to data released last Friday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) in Washington.

The gauge slumped 7.7 per cent from a year earlier on an unadjusted basis, following a downwardly revised 4.7 per cent drop in October.

The weaker results underscore the challenges as elevated prices and higher mortgage rates keep many Americans on the sidelines of the housing market.

Economists consider pending-home sales a leading indicator because they track contract signings; purchases of existing homes are tabulated when deals close, typically a month or two later.

The monthly reading fell below all but one estimate in Bloomberg's survey of economists, which had called for a 1 per cent increase from the prior month.

October's monthly reading was unrevised from a 2.6 per cent decline versus prior month.

Pending home sales fell in the Midwest and South, which both dropped more than 2 per cent from the prior month, while the Northeast and West saw increases.

While the report doesn't signal a dramatic collapse in housing, the recovery may have trouble gaining traction.

Previously released NAR data showed purchases of previously owned houses rose for a second straight month and exceeded forecasts in November.

The latest report on new home sales from the Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development showed a slump in October to the weakest pace since March 2016.

The November report that had been scheduled for release last week was postponed because of the US government shutdown and has not been rescheduled. BLOOMBERG

