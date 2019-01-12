You are here

Home > Real Estate

US$13m cliffside mansion up for sale in Mexico

Developer's house, which was completed in 11 months, has five pools and a six-car garage
Sat, Jan 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

DICK Butera, a real estate developer and one-time owner of Aspen's Hotel Jerome, regularly leaves Aspen for Mexico during Christmas.

Fourteen years ago, he bought a house in Careyes, Mexico - an area on the Pacific Coast south of Puerto Vallarta - and a year later, he discovered that a nearby, three-acre peninsula was for sale. So he bought that, too.

"It didn't take much for me to say: 'This is an unusual piece of land,'" he said. "It's got water on three sides."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He brought the Mexico City-based architect Manolo Mestre, whose first reaction, Mr Butera recalled, was "Oh, my God."

Mr Butera decided to build a house on the property, and he wanted to do it fast. "I had a meeting on the site with the superintendent and said: 'Look. You've got to understand that at my age (he's now 82), each Christmas is a huge percentage of how many I have left, and if you can get this done before this upcoming Christmas, I'll give a 5 per cent bonus to everyone.'"

He brought in 250 builders and artisans to complete the project, built a village nearby where the workers could sleep and eat, "and it became a kind of cult, trying to finish this house in time", Mr Butera said.

In total, the 18,000 square-foot-house was completed in 11 months.

"It became a source of pride to get this done, and get it done beautifully," he added.

Now, Mr Butera is putting it on the market with Scott Davidson of Christie's International Real Estate for US$13 million. "But then I look at videos of the property, and they make me not want to sell it," he said.

Not counting a 2,000-square-foot caretaker's house at the entrance of the property, the house has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

There are five pools - three main pools, and then each of the two attached guesthouses has its own dipping pool.

The main house is accessed by a palm-tree-lined walkway and has a massive family room and a "playroom" with a foosball table, gym, and theatre. There's also a large chef's kitchen, dining room, and a range of terraces with outdoor lounge areas. The master suite is more than 1,000 square feet, and there's a six-car garage.

Every room in the house is different.

"The concrete floors all have a design; we had 35 indigenous people from a tribe who still does (the decoration) by hand," he said. "They were there for five months. You have to see it to believe it, because it's something that doesn't get done anymore."

The property might be three acres, but the house itself is perched at the very edge of the cliff.

There's no direct way down to the water, Mr Butera said, "but being on a cliff is the best way to be on the ocean", he added. "There's no bugs, or crabs, and you're better off when hurricanes hit."

For a while, Mr Butera spent 12 to 16 weeks a year at the house. The rest of the year the property mostly sat empty; family would stay in it occasionally, and even less frequently he would rent it out for a week for a charity auction.

"I don't send a lot of people down there," he said, "because it's not the kind of place where I'd send people I don't know very well."

That said, when visitors do come over, he added, they're impressed. "I've had some extraordinarily ..." Mr Butera paused - "well, rich people - you can call them, I guess - over to the house" he said. "And they're amazed."

Mr Butera decided to part with the property once his son fell in love with golf. There isn't a course near the home in Careyes, he pointed out, "and I'm 82, I'm not a billionaire, I'm not a party guy. I can't just have that real estate sitting there."

His plan, he said, is to sell the house and buy a home in America on a golf course, so his son can follow his passion.

"Everyone is shocked that I'm selling, though," he noted. "It's not just a house. It's something else."  BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Yoma in Thai bond offering of 2.3b baht

Oxley shares add 7% on news of deal to sell Stevens Road hotels

Workspace provider IWG takes space at Capitol Singapore

Older London offices could become a bargain

Mystery buyer forfeits HK$36m after changing mind on prime Hong Kong property

Australia's housing sector slump shows up in another sickly set of data

Editor's Choice

SL_Mercure_110119_2.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b

BT_20190111_MRCREATIVE11_3665598.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

SL_UOB_110119_1.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

Most Read

1 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
2 Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b
3 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power
4 Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods
5 Hyflux should be given chance to survive amid restructuring

Must Read

BT_20190112_FRONT12_3666510.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Brunch

The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market

BT_20190112_ROLLSROYCE_3666417.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Transport

Rolls-Royce is on a roll

Jan 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative shares surge 36% on positive CES launch of new SXFI headphone technology

BT_20190112_PMLEE_3666577.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Workforce Singapore making progress in helping workers displaced by economic restructuring: PM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening