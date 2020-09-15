You are here

Home > Real Estate

Wall Street firms make slow march back to the office

Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 1:02 PM

[NEW YORK] SL GREEN Realty Corp is opening its new US$3.3 billion office skyscraper this week, in a neighborhood that's among Manhattan's busiest - but is now still unusually quiet.

The tower's big reveal comes at an awkward time for New York as many of the city's workers stay home for...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Low rates breathing life into S-Reit perps space: DBS

Eight-storey clan association building in Geylang for sale with S$36m guide price

LMIRT's Jakarta malls remain open with 50% visitor cap during second lockdown

Mapletree Industrial Trust to buy US data centre for as much as US$262.1m

Covid-19 pushes developers to offer new perks

Bigger homes bought on pandemic spree may house regret

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 15, 2020 01:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Singtel, StarHub pay-TV subscriptions to shrink further: Fitch Solutions

PAY-TV subscriber losses in Singapore are set to increase as over-the-top (OTT) streaming services proliferate, and...

Sep 15, 2020 01:27 PM
SME

SMU, Beyond Lab launch digital transformation programme for SME business leaders

SINGAPORE Management University's Business Families Institute (BFI@SMU) and Beyond Lab on Tuesday launched a...

Sep 15, 2020 01:17 PM
Technology

Facebook launches climate science info centre amid fake news criticism

[BRUSSELS] Facebook on Tuesday launched a climate science information center to elevate credible sources on climate...

Sep 15, 2020 12:39 PM
Consumer

China retail sales return to growth, economic recovery continues

[BEIJING] Chinese retail sales rose in August for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck, data showed...

Sep 15, 2020 12:27 PM
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro launches app for learners at driving centre

COMFORTDELGRO has launched a new phone app called "myCDC" which allows users to book lessons at its driving centre...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, Accordia Golf, SingPost, CapitaLand, LMIRT

Retrenchments commence at SIA; airline and pilots union still in talks

UBS chairman explores merger with Credit Suisse

Singapore stocks rise at Tuesday's open; STI up 0.2%

Sembcorp, Google sign multi-year renewable energy deal

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.