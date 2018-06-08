You are here

Home > Real Estate

WCG to net A$147m in Australia sales proceeds

S'pore-based property group says cash from Australia 108 will boost its bottom line
Fri, Jun 08, 2018 - 5:50 AM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

BT_20180608_YOGLOBAL8_3464909.jpg
The 101-storey building is located in Melbourne's Southbank, close to the National Gallery of Victoria.

Singapore

SINGAPORE-headquartered property group World Class Global (WCG) expects to recognise A$147.3 million (S$150.1 million) in sales proceeds from the first-phase handover of its Australia 108 skyscraper residence in Melbourne, subject to the settlement by purchasers of 277 completed

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

Mandarin Oriental hotel in London catches fire

House-price inflation in Asia 'under control'

May resale prices for flats dip 1.8% y-o-y: SRX

Mumbai slums get colourful makeover

Singapore 'will be top urban real estate market in Asean, regardless of Obor'

Editor's Choice

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

BT_20180608_AFFINITY_3465162.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
4 Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor
5 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

BT_20180608_WEEKEND8_3465163.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Weekend

Ultimate comeback kid

BT_20180608_AFFINITY_3465162.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening