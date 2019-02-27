You are here
WeWork said to be in advanced talks to lease 100,000 sq ft in MYP Centre
WeWork now operates out of nine outlets, and plans to open two more in the second quarter of the year
Singapore
US-based co-working space provider WeWork is continuing to expand in Singapore.
The Business Times understands that the company is in advanced talks to lease about 100,000 sq ft at MYP Centre at 9 Battery Road, which could make it one of WeWork's biggest spaces in
