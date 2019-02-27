You are here

Home > Real Estate

WeWork said to be in advanced talks to lease 100,000 sq ft in MYP Centre

WeWork now operates out of nine outlets, and plans to open two more in the second quarter of the year
Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

BT_20190227_KRSTRAITS27_3707630.jpg
The bulk of the space that WeWork is negotiating to lease in the 28-storey MYP Centre in Battery Road is currently leased to law firm Rajah & Tann, which will move to Marina One.
BT PHOTO: KHALID BABA

Singapore

US-based co-working space provider WeWork is continuing to expand in Singapore.

The Business Times understands that the company is in advanced talks to lease about 100,000 sq ft at MYP Centre at 9 Battery Road, which could make it one of WeWork's biggest spaces in

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit partners LNG shipping firm to build floating liquefied natural gas facility

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World Q4 gain up on 78% gross margin; proposes higher payout

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
3 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite
4 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
5 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

January output shrinks for first time in a year

BT_20190227_ABPARL27_3707731.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Labour crunch takes centre stage in the House

BT_20190227_LTUBS27_3707682.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

Ex-DBS CFO Jeanette Wong tipped to join UBS board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening