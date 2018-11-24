Why Singapore's office sector continues to draw investors

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
SINGAPORE'S Central Business District (CBD) Grade A office capital values have recovered by more than 20 per cent since bottoming in the first quarter of 2017.
And yet, investors continue to pick them up at record pricings and compressed yields in 2018.
For instance, in June and
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg