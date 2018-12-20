Woodlands industrial site up for tender: JTC

JTC said it had received an application with a committed bid price of at least S$36 million.

JTC on Thursday said it has accepted an application to put up an industrial site at Woodlands Avenue 12 for sale by public tender.

The land parcel was made available for application through the Reserve List system under the second half 2018 Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) Programme.

"As the minimum price committed by the applicant is acceptable to the government, the site will be released for sale by public tender," JTC said.

Under the Reserve List system, JTC is to make public the minimum price committed for the site. However, the identity of the applicant will not be released.

How the Reserve List works is that a site is launched for tender only upon successful application by a developer. This is as opposed to Confirmed List sites which are launched according to schedule, regardless of demand.

The public tender for the land parcel is scheduled on Dec 26, with a tender period of six weeks.

Zoned for "Business-2" development, or heavier industrial use, the site is a 20,937.7 square metre land parcel with a 30-year tenure, and a maximum permissible gross plot ratio of 2.5.