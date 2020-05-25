You are here

Wyndham Hotels now operating near 50% occupancy, CEO says

Mon, May 25, 2020 - 6:02 AM

[NEW YORK] Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc chief executive officer Geoff Ballotti says his midscale hotels are operating at occupancy levels of about 50 per cent after five consecutive weeks of increasing demand, which he expects to continue.

"The most important thing anyone can do is...

