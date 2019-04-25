You are here

Home > Real Estate

Xi'an city cuts financing for home buyers to curb speculation

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

THE historic Chinese city of Xi'an, an emerging tech hub, said it will pare back financing for home purchases as it unveils fresh curbs to contain speculation in its property market.

The capital of northwestern Shaanxi province has been one of the hottest property markets among China's major cities. Real estate prices in March rose 1 per cent from February, beating cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, official data showed.

Downpayments for first-time buyers borrowing from the government's housing provident fund to finance their homes will be raised to 35 per cent for apartments with floor area of less than 144 square metres, up from 25 per cent previously, the Xi'an Housing Provident Fund Management Centre said in a statement on its website.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The amount that home buyers can borrow from the fund will be lowered too, said the Xi'an authority, adding that new measures will take effect on May 13.

A two-year ban on sales of some second-hand homes in Xi'an expired earlier this month, meaning new supply can now enter the market and trade, which could further heat up the city's prices.

The booming market has strained the housing provident fund, a compulsory savings plan that Chinese nationals tap to partly fund their housing purchases. Xi'an will also ban the withdrawal of money from the fund to finance home purchases in other cities, the statement said.

With an eye on risks, the Politburo, the top decision-making body of China's Communist Party, stressed that the government will push forward on "structural deleveraging" - containing the build-up of debt across various sectors - and prevent speculation in the property market, in its latest meeting last week.

After unexpectedly resilient economic data for March following a raft of growth-boosting measures, some analysts have bumped up China's growth forecasts for 2019 and scaled back expectations of additional policy support measures. REUTERS

Real Estate

Money FM podcast: Influence: Jaelle Ang, co-founder & CEO, The Great Room

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

Bayer moving to Paya Lebar Quarter; taking up 31,000 sq ft

Who will be next to merge in the S-Reit universe?

ESR Reit's Q1 DPU jumps 19% after Viva Industrial Trust merger

Editor's Choice

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 M1 to delist on April 24
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m

Must Read

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

BT_20190425_LLNTUC_3763165.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Government & Economy

NTUC working on retirement, re-hiring ages of 65 and 70

Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening