Yarwood Ave GCB up for sale with S$20.8m guide price

A GOOD class bungalow (GCB) in District 21 has been put on the market in an owner’s sale via private treaty, with a guide price of S$20.8 million, marketing agent Knight Frank told The Business Times (BT).

That works out to about S$1,287 per square foot, based on 16,163 square feet (sq ft) in land area.

Located along Yarwood Avenue, the six-bedroom home has two storeys plus a basement. Its gross floor area amounts to about 9,800 sq ft.

The detached house sits on a site with a 999-year leasehold tenure starting from March 26, 1885.

The house was built by mainboard-listed Ho Bee Land in 2002, before undergoing extensive renovations in 2016. The current owner is a lawyer, and the bungalow is tenanted to a German family, Knight Frank told BT on Friday.

The property is near the King Albert Park MRT station, and is a 10-minute drive from the Grandstand, Bukit Timah Plaza and Coronation Plaza. Schools in the vicinity include Methodist Girls’ School, Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School, Nanyang Girls’ High School and Hwa Chong Institution.

Another GCB in the same area was relaunched for sale last October, also by Knight Frank. The two-storey, five-bedroom bungalow on 18A Yarwood Avenue had been put up for auction with a guide price of S$23 million.

“The prices of landed properties in choice locations in Singapore are resilient against economic headwinds,” Linda Chern, head of residential prime sales and leasing at Knight Frank Singapore, said on Friday.

Singapore's GCB market saw sales increase by 12.9 per cent to S$239.2 million in the second half of last year, from S$211.9 million in the first half of 2019, she noted.

“These landed homes are most suitable for discerning buyers with a middle to long-term (investment) horizon, in view of the expected growth of high net worth individuals in Singapore,” Ms Chern added.

On Thursday, Knight Frank released its latest wealth report which showed that Singapore’s population of ultra high net worth individuals – those with at least US$30 million net worth – is one of the fastest-growing in the world.