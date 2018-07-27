You are here

Yee Lee Development clinches Tuas South industrial site for S$26.8m

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 3:49 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg

Government agency JTC has awarded the tender for the industrial site at Plot 13 of Tuas South Link 1 to Yee Lee Development at a tendered sum of S$26.8 million.

Yee Lee Development submitted the higher of two bids that were received for the tender, which was launched on April 24 and closed on June 19.

The land parcel measures 24,129.5 square metres, zoned as Business 2 with a gross plot ratio of two times. It has a tenure of 30 years, and the project commpletion period is 60 months.

