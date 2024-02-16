Budget 2024: Singapore to enable broadband speeds 10 times faster than current standards

SINGAPORE will allocate additional resources to upgrade its national broadband network, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Feb 16).

The government is aiming to enable mass market access to broadband speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second, in the second half of the decade, he said in his Budget speech in Parliament.

This is 10 times faster than the broadband speeds in most homes today, he noted.

“This also ensures that our connectivity infrastructure will be able to support technologies (such as) artificial intelligence and immersive media, as they become more pervasive in the future,” said Wong.

