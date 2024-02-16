SINGAPORE BUDGET 2024 ·
Budget 2024: Extra S$600 CDC vouchers for every Singaporean household as Assurance Package gets S$1.9 billion boost

Janice Lim

Published Fri, Feb 16, 2024 · 8:03 pm Updated Fri, Feb 16, 2024 · 9:02 pm
The CDC vouchers will be disbursed in two tranches of S$300, with the first at the end of June this year, and the second disbursed in January 2025.
Singapore Budget 2024

TO HELP residents cope with concerns over cost of living and economic uncertainties, the government will inject an additional S$1.9 billion into enhancements for the Assurance Package.

In his Budget speech on Friday (Feb 16), Finance Minister Lawrence Wong laid out four main additions to the Assurance Package that aims to support Singapore residents and households.

First, the government will provide an additional S$600 in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers to each Singaporean household.

The CDC vouchers will be disbursed in two tranches of S$300, with the first at the end of June this year, and the second disbursed in January 2025.

Each tranche will be split equally for spending at participating...

