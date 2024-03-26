Singapore’s factory output extends growth in February with 3.8% rise, beating estimates of 0.5%

SINGAPORE’S factory output grew 3.8 per cent on year in February, extending gains from January’s revised figure of 0.6 per cent growth, data from the Economic Development Board (EDB) showed on Tuesday (Mar 26).
February’s performance was better than expected by private-sector economists, who predicted a muted 0.5 per cent expansion in a Bloomberg poll.
Excluding the volatile biomedical manufacturing cluster, output grew by 1.4 per cent year on year in February, easing from the 4.7 per cent growth posted in January.
Factory output in the key electronics sector gained 2.6 per cent from the year-ago period, reversing from January’s 4.7 per cent year-on-year decline. Most segments grew for the month, with infocomms and consumer electronics recording the largest jump at 30.9 per cent. Only the computer peripherals and data storage segment contracted 10.7 per cent in February.
Other clusters that recorded rises were:
- Biomedical manufacturing (27.4 per cent)
- Transport engineering (19.6 per cent)
- Chemicals (11.2 per cent)
In transport engineering, the aerospace segment grew 37.3 per cent from January’s low production base, which was partly due to component shortages. Conversely, the marine and offshore engineering segment declined 3.5 per cent from a lower level of activity in the shipyards due to the Chinese New Year holidays.
As for the chemicals cluster, all segments recorded increases in production except for the other chemicals segment, which declined 8.2 per cent as a result of lower output in fragrances.
Production in the remaining clusters fell year on year:
- General manufacturing (-3.4 per cent)
- Precision engineering (-19.9 per cent)
In precision engineering, all segments recorded output declines in February, contributing to the cluster’s sharp fall. The precision modules and components segment contracted 15.1 per cent, led by lower output of metal precision components, optical instruments as well as dies, moulds, tools, jigs and fixtures. The machinery and systems segment declined 20.4 per cent, largely due to lower production of semiconductor-related equipment.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, manufacturing output climbed 14.2 per cent in February, reversing from January’s revised 6.7 per cent contraction.
Excluding biomedical manufacturing, production edged up 10 per cent on the month, seasonally adjusted, reversing from the 7.8 per cent contraction recorded in the previous month.