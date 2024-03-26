Singapore’s factory output extends growth in February with 3.8% rise, beating estimates of 0.5%

SINGAPORE’S factory output grew 3.8 per cent on year in February, extending gains from January’s revised figure of 0.6 per cent growth, data from the Economic Development Board (EDB) showed on Tuesday (Mar 26).

February’s performance was better than expected by private-sector economists, who predicted a muted 0.5 per cent expansion in a Bloomberg poll.

Excluding the volatile biomedical manufacturing cluster, output grew by 1.4 per cent year on year in February, easing from the 4.7 per cent growth posted in January.

Factory output in the key electronics sector gained 2.6 per cent from the year-ago period, reversing from January’s 4.7 per cent year-on-year decline. Most segments grew for the month, with infocomms and consumer electronics recording the largest jump at 30.9 per cent. Only the computer peripherals and data storage segment contracted 10.7 per cent in February.

Other clusters that recorded rises were:

Biomedical manufacturing (27.4 per cent)

Transport engineering (19.6 per cent)

Chemicals (11.2 per cent)

In transport engineering, the aerospace segment grew 37.3 per cent from January’s low production base, which was partly due to component shortages. Conversely, the marine and offshore engineering segment declined 3.5 per cent from a lower level of activity in the shipyards due to the Chinese New Year holidays.

As for the chemicals cluster, all segments recorded increases in production except for the other chemicals segment, which declined 8.2 per cent as a result of lower output in fragrances.