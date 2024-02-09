Printers have noticed greater demand for hongbao in non-traditional colours like gold, pink or cream.

"Red packets that aren’t red? More demand for other colours this CNY"

INSTEAD of traditional red packets, more corporates and consumers in Singapore are opting for cash-containing envelopes in other hues, printing companies have said.

This is even as overall demand for these slim festive envelopes has fallen, as large corporate buyers cut back on their orders.

Red, an auspicious colour in Chinese tradition, remains the most popular hue for red packets or hongbao, which are given out during the Chinese New Year (CNY). But printers are seeing greater demand for hongbao in non-traditional colours like gold or pink.

That is because non-red envelopes can easily be used for other occasions featuring cash gifts, such as birthdays, weddings, or even Hari Raya and Deepavali,...