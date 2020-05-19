One in 2 SMEs see falling sales for next 12 months: poll

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE businesses appear to be bracing themselves for a slow recovery post-Covid-19, with nearly one in two surveyed in April expecting sales for the next 12 months to fall year-on-year.
Business information provider Experian surveyed more than 200 small and medium-...
