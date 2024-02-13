Mizuho Bank invests US$145 million in Credit Saison’s India business

MIZUHO Bank has invested US$145 million in the India business of Credit Saison – one of Japan’s largest lending conglomerates.

The bank will acquire a 15 per cent minority stake in Credit Saison India, which received its non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence to operate in India in 2019.

Its initial operations focused on wholesale lending and integrated tech partnerships with NBFCs and fintechs, before it expanded into consumer lending. It also lends directly to small and medium-sized enterprises via its 40 physical branches in India.

Credit Saison India is the Indian arm of Saison International – which oversees all of Credit Saison’s global business divisions. Headquartered in Singapore, Saison International has offices across Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand. It entered the Brazil and Mexico markets in 2023.

“The investment from Mizuho comes at an opportune time as we undertake ambitious growth plans to capitalise on our success to deepen our lending franchise in the market,” said Kosuke Mori, Saison International’s chief executive.