Amid ongoing tech layoffs, employment bright spots appear at recently funded startups

Hiring now will be more intentional and unlike 2021, when companies were on a mission to grab talent, says Elena Chow, founder of employment consultancy ConnectOne.

THE start of 2024 saw layoffs continue to roil the tech sector, but recruitment experts report some bright spots of hiring emerging in the local startup ecosystem.

Singapore’s employment statistics for 2023 showed retrenchments more than doubling their 2022 level to hit 14,320.

E-commerce major Lazada axed at least 100 jobs in January, including layers of leadership roles, and most recently, property portal PropertyGuru said on Tuesday (Feb 27) that it would cut 79 jobs and shut unprofitable units.

For much of the startup ecosystem, hiring has hit a pause across all levels.

Akshay Mendon, client director at recruitment consultancy EMA Partners, said: “Unless it is a required replacement, companies...