You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Markets bounce back on US-China trade talks

Fri, Aug 17, 2018 - 11:59 AM

[HONG KONG] Asian markets opened higher Friday after a positive lead from Wall Street and Europe, with investors cautiously optimistic about upcoming US-China trade talks.

Negotiators from Washington and Beijing will meet later this month in the first publicly announced meeting in weeks on their bitter trade dispute, which has seen both sides impose reciprocal tariffs on goods worth US$34 billion.

The news helped global markets regain composure after several days of volatility induced by Turkey's financial crisis, and fears that its troubles could infect other economies.

Tokyo was rose 0.5 per cent, Hong Kong added 0.4 per cent, and Shanghai edged up 0.1 per cent in early Asian trade.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Despite the boost, analysts have said a quick resolution of the trade spat between the world's top two economies is unlikely, with more US tariffs in the works on further Chinese goods.

Markets were "cautiously optimistic" about prospects of resolving the trade war after Beijing announced it would send a representative to Washington, although Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank noted the "relatively low rank of the negotiators" meant reaction was guarded.

Fears also remain about Turkey's financial crisis despite the recent stabilisation of the lira, after Washington warned that it would levy more economic sanctions on Ankara if it did not released a jailed American pastor.

Meanwhile, sentiment on Wall Street was also boosted by Walmart's strong earnings. The three main New York indices all closed up.

Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies seen as especially vulnerable to the US-China trade war, rose too.

With a mixed mood in the markets after a troubled week, investors have taken positions in safer stocks as tensions have not completely subsided, analysts say.

"I don't think we're quite out of the woods yet," Marcus Miholich of State Street Global Advisors told Bloomberg News.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20180817_ABAFRICA_3534533.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Startups

Singapore fintech firms joining the dots in Africa's digital frontier

TLH_3777.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Smaller suppliers can use unaudited financials to bid for govt tenders

BT_20180817_KRSENGKANG175L1U_3534795.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Real Estate

CapitaLand and CDL team up again - this time for Sengkang mixed development

Most Read

1 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
2 Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies
3 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
4 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
5 CapitaLand-CDL tie-up clinches Sengkang Central site for S$777.78m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-05-14T054401Z_1310621133_RC14C2397C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-TRADE.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Volatile pharma drives Singapore non-oil exports up 11.8% in July to beat forecasts

BT_20180817_ABAFRICA_3534533.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Startups

Singapore fintech firms joining the dots in Africa's digital frontier

cs-generic-ShentonWay03.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, CDL, Stratech, GRP, Keong Hong, Mencast, 8Telecom 

Aug 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Starhill Global Reit upgraded to 'buy' by OCBC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening