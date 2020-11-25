You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Markets extend rally as optimism abounds on vaccine, US politics

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 11:22 AM

rk_japan-nikkei_251120.jpg
Tokyo, Hong Kong and Jakarta were all more than one per cent higher, while Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei and Wellington were also well up.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Asian markets rallied on Wednesday following a blockbuster performance on Wall Street as vaccine successes and easing US political uncertainty boosted investor confidence in the economic recovery.

Signs that infection rates in Europe are slowing enough to allow some countries to ease lockdown measures added to the sense of hope across trading floors.

However, still-high death numbers and a pick-up in new cases in several Asian nations tempered the excitement.

Hopes for a worldwide rollout of an inoculation were given an extra lift Tuesday when Russia said its Sputnik V drug had shown to be 95 per cent effective, making it the fourth that could be available soon after similar positive announcements from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

"While the logistical challenges will still be immense, the geographic diversity of the possible suppliers is promising," said Gorilla Trades strategist Ken Berman.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The fact that several European outbreaks seemed to have peaked was another bullish catalyst... as even though the US wave is lagging behind the European one by several weeks, the end of the current domestic outbreaks could be closer than previously thought."

The medical breakthroughs come as political uncertainty appears to be waning in Washington after government officials began the crucial transition process paving the way for Joe Biden to enter the White House.

While he still denies losing the November 3 election, Donald Trump's decision to sign off on the move by the General Services Administration (GSA) was effectively an admission of defeat.

Investors are also upbeat about Mr Biden's cabinet picks so far, particularly former Federal Reserve boss Janet Yellen's nomination as treasury secretary, with optimism she can work well with current central bank head Jerome Powell.

ONWARDS AND UPWARDS

"A Yellen-Powell policy combination in government and the central bank is as dovish and positive as one can imagine for risk assets," said Axi's Stephen Innes. "Even if Congress balks at further significant fiscal stimulus... investors will position for high-profile policymaker pressure starting to bear fruit."

Wall Street's three main indexes ended more than one per cent higher on Tuesday, with the Dow closing above 30,000 for the first time and the S&P 500 also notching up a record.

The rally seeped through to Asia, which was already enjoying a broadly healthy week.

Tokyo, Hong Kong and Jakarta were all more than one per cent higher, while Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei and Wellington were also well up.

The gains were led by energy firms and tourism-linked companies such as airlines as traders bet on a boost to business as the world slowly returns to some sense of normality.

Expectations of a rise in demand supported oil prices, which have jumped around a quarter over the past month and are now sitting at levels not seen since March, before they crashed into negative territory.

High-yielding currencies such as the South Korean won, South African rand, Russian ruble and Australian dollar were all up against the dollar, thanks to improving confidence in riskier assets.

"Looking three to six months out, we do think the recovery will maintain its momentum," Anna Han, at Wells Fargo Securities, told Bloomberg TV. "When you see that reflation trade coming back, it's telling you that investors are gaining confidence in growth prospects looking forward."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 25, 2020 11:45 AM
Consumer

German firm &ever to set up Changi indoor vertical farm with R&D centre

INDOOR vertical farming company &ever is setting up its global research and development (R&D) centre in...

Nov 25, 2020 11:42 AM
Energy & Commodities

Abu Dhabi plans 448b dirhams in oil spending to boost output

[DUBAI] The United Arab Emirates is boosting investment to make good on pledges to increase output capacity, even as...

Nov 25, 2020 11:35 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

SINGAPORE Airlines' (SIA) share price has been making steady gains for two days on heavy volumes.

Nov 25, 2020 11:28 AM
Banking & Finance

HSBC shares surge on optimism turnaround will build steam

[HONG KONG] HSBC Holdings shares surged as much as 8 per cent in Hong Kong trading on optimism a turnaround at...

Nov 25, 2020 11:00 AM
Consumer

Amazon's US$3,000 signing bonuses irk workers who got US$10 coupons

[SEATTLE] Amazon.com is doling out hiring bonuses as high as US$3,000 to make sure it has enough people to squeak...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: UOB, Singapore Airlines, ST Engineering, Cromwell E-Reit

High Court dismisses Singapore firm's bid to release funds to pare Wirecard 'loans'

Singapore stocks rise at open, tracking Wall Street advance; STI up 0.6%

Sea's Forrest Li credits Singapore in Businessman of the Year win

US oil industry group pledges to fight possible Biden fracking limits

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for